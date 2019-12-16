Paul Walker's Daughter Wants School for Underprivileged Kids
Meadow Walker shared multiple photos of smiling children inside and outside of a rural school.
Meadow Walker home
Late actor Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker has revealed that she wants to build a school to serve underprivileged children.
The 21-year-old philanthropist recently shared a post to Instagram in which she announced her plans to build a school with the charity Pencils of Promise, reports dailymail.co.uk.
Meadow shared multiple photos of smiling children inside and outside of a rural school.
"Today, I am launching a campaign with @pencilsofpromise to build a school. This is the season of giving and my biggest wish is to provide a space for these children to learn," she captioned the images.
"Everyone deserves a good education. We are dedicating this school to my dad, Paul Walker," she concluded, ending with a heart emoji.
View this post on Instagram
Today, I am launching a campaign with @pencilsofpromise to build a school. This is the season of giving and my biggest wish is to provide a space for these children to learn. Everyone deserves a good education. We are dedicating this school to my dad, Paul Walker. 💙 The link is in my bio. xx, Meadow
A link to Meadow's fundraising page revealed she'd already raised over $11,000 of the required $50,000.
Meadow is the daughter of Paul and his one-time girlfriend Rebecca Soteros.
