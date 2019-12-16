Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle » Food
1-min read

Paul Walker's Daughter Wants School for Underprivileged Kids

Meadow Walker shared multiple photos of smiling children inside and outside of a rural school.

IANS

Updated:December 16, 2019, 8:37 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Paul Walker's Daughter Wants School for Underprivileged Kids
Meadow Walker home

Late actor Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker has revealed that she wants to build a school to serve underprivileged children.

The 21-year-old philanthropist recently shared a post to Instagram in which she announced her plans to build a school with the charity Pencils of Promise, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Meadow shared multiple photos of smiling children inside and outside of a rural school.

"Today, I am launching a campaign with @pencilsofpromise to build a school. This is the season of giving and my biggest wish is to provide a space for these children to learn," she captioned the images.

"Everyone deserves a good education. We are dedicating this school to my dad, Paul Walker," she concluded, ending with a heart emoji.

A link to Meadow's fundraising page revealed she'd already raised over $11,000 of the required $50,000.

Meadow is the daughter of Paul and his one-time girlfriend Rebecca Soteros.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram