1-min read

Payal Rajput Shows Off Her DIY Outfit in this Latest Post, Take a Look

After sharing her version of pillow dress for the #QuarantinePillowChallenge, Payal has now posted a picture of her wearing a self-made newspaper dress with pleats.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 24, 2020, 3:18 PM IST
An image posted by actress Payal Rajput recently has been going viral on social media platforms. In her latest Instagram upload, we see the RX 100 actress in an unusual avatar. She is dressed in a fancy outfit made out of newspaper that is curated by none other than Payal herself.

To give her creation an added oomph, Payal has to fan pleat the top section of the newspaper and sealed her waist with a belt. “How’s my new outfit? Make every outfit count #madewithstyle. P.c and styling @theessdee,” she captioned.

View this post on Instagram

How’s my new outfit ? Make every outfit count #madewithstyle . P.c and styling @theessdee

A post shared by Payal Rajput (@rajputpaayal) on

The 29-year-old actress got inspired to conceptualize the design from one of her own earlier posts. Last week, Payal dropped another surprising image of herself on the photo-sharing platform. In the photograph, Payal is seen donning a pillow wrapped in yellow, which has been accessorized with white elastic. Sharing the astonishing click, she wrote, “Pillow ootd. Quaranqueen &amp make it fashion. Because I’m bored at the house & I’m in the house bored #pilowchallenge”.

For the unversed, the aforementioned challenge is the brainchild of bored netizens during quarantine and launched on Instagram. The #QuarantinePillowChallenge requires making attires out of pillows or blankets. The trend is gaining popularity as people are getting creative with unique accessories and photo-shoots.

Payal’s last movie outing was Vi Anand’s Disco Raja released in January, this year. The science-fiction-action film starred Ravi Teja, Nabha Natesh, among others in important roles.

Her forthcoming project is K. S. Adhiyaman directed horror film, Angel opposite Udhayanidhi Stalin. The film marks Payal’s debut in Tamil cinema.

