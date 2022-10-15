Payal Singhal to Pay Ode to the Journey of What an Artist Goes Through to Create Something

Art is where the heart is and Payal Singhal’s design sensibilities are an extension of her love for art. Her introduction to the world of art began at home, where she was surrounded by art created by her grandfather and national award-winning artist JP Singhal.

Payal’s collection Painterly, as the name suggests, is inspired by art and will see the designer showcase this resort wear and destination wedding-ready collection at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week on October 15th at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Ahead of the showcase, Bollywood’s favourite go-to designer, Payal Singal speaks to New18 about bringing wearable art to the runway, exploring the psyche of the young Indian bride, and missing the chaos of fashion weeks.

EXCERPTS:

Art has always found its way into your collections, how much of an impact has it made in your journey?

Art has been a very important part of my childhood. My paternal grandfather J.P Singhal was an artist, and his work was vibrant and earthy at the same time. My sense of colour and eye for detail in terms of patterns and layers also stems from the art I grew up around. It [art] somehow makes its way into most of my work whether in the form of an actual inspiration or how we approach a collection.

Your runway shows are proof that fashion and art can co-exist, what do you have in store this season?

I am so happy to hear that because that is exactly what I feel like my work should be, which is wearable art. And it’s an endeavour to make Indian art and craft global. This season you’ll see more contemporary Indian wear clothes that can be worn in an Indian as well as global context. We are also trying to push the boundaries further as there are a lot of pieces that can actually be worn internationally in no reference to Indian clothes except the fact that they are made in India with local materials and skill.

Who has been your inspiration behind the collection and what makes it special?

The inspiration was the subject of art itself. The time one spends thinking about what they want to paint and why they want to paint it. It all starts with a sketch then a few colours and then as its proceeds, we keep adding or changing as our heart desires and ultimately our perfect version of a painting emerges. This collection is an ode to that process and the journey of what an artist goes through to create something from nothing. It may feel flawed or incomplete or even unedited but it’s where an artist decides to put his brush down when he thinks it’s complete in its imperfectly perfect way.



As every Bollywood bride’s favourite designer, what should brides look forward to this wedding season?

Lots of colour and playfulness. The best time to be a bride is now where you can wear sneakers with your lehenga, and your mother-in-law won’t frown upon it. You can have a pool party instead of your mehendi [function] and you will be the belle of the ball. So, all brides-to-be remember just wear what you feel like and have fun with it, experiment, mix and match and break the rules.

In the past two years, the fashion industry has seen its share of ups and downs, how does it feel coming back to a fully physical fashion week?

It feels absolutely amazing seeing everyone back at work. Some sense of normalcy is so heartening it gives us hope. I think everyone missed the chaos of fashion weeks and is excited to work and meet everyone in person and interact and exchange ideas. It’s great to be back.

