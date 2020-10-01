PCOS: Common Myths That People Believe vs Reality

All overweight women have PCOS! Is it fake or fact? Digitalisation has made it a lot easier to access any information from our smartphones at any time. However, the ample amount of data available on the online platform can be misleading.

You must have heard of Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), which is a common hormonal condition that affects the women of reproductive age groups. Those women with PCOS have higher levels of male hormones called androgens. The condition can cause many symptoms including an irregular menstrual cycle, acne, hair problems and weight gain.

But misinformation in online contents has led to multiple misconceptions about PCOS, which has created confusion and fear among the people.

Here are some myths and the reality regarding PCOS:

Myth: If your menstrual cycle is irregular, then you have PCOS

PCOS is one of the causes of an irregular cycle but there are also other conditions that affect the menstrual cycle in women, such as a thyroid disorder, uterine fibroids, stress etc. The normal cycle is usually from 21 to 35 days but If your cycle is less than 22 days or exceed 34 days, then consult a gynaecologist or a doctor.

Myth: You can cure PCOS if you lose weight

Unfortunately, PCOS has no cure but losing weight will help to balance the hormone levels for overweight and obese women. Healthy eating or dieting and regular exercise will improve the insulin intake by the body which regulates your hormone levels better.

Myth: You can't be pregnant if you have PCOS

PCOS can cause infertility, however it doesn’t hold true for everyone. You can get pregnant naturally or by using fertility treatment to stimulate ovulation in your body such as in vitro fertilization and follicle-stimulating drugs. Consult a doctor for fertility treatment or ways to get pregnant.

Myth: You must have polycystic ovaries to diagnose PCOS

There are many women with PCOS, who don’t have cysts on their ovaries, and having cysts doesn’t mean that you have PCOS. Many women are also there who have cysts in their ovaries but doesn’t have PCOS.

Myth: All women with PCOS are obese or overweight

Most women with PCOS are overweight, however, thin and lean women can also have PCOS. Look for other symptoms like the irregular periods, hirsutism etc.