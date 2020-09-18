Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read

PCOS or PCOD: What is Difference Between the Two and How to Cure it

These problems are almost a very common health issue with one out of every five women suffering from either PCOS or PCOD.

Devasheesh Pandey |

Updated:September 18, 2020, 10:40 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
PCOS or PCOD: What is Difference Between the Two and How to Cure it
representative image

Regarding the reproductive health of women, most people are often confused with the terms PCOS and PCOD most of the time. Both of these diseases are related to irregular periods, which is extremely common in today’s scenario.

It is very important to know the difference between the two, which can lead to serious health consequences later. These problems are almost a very common health issue with one out of every five women suffering from either PCOS or PCOD.

PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease)

It is a condition where the ovaries release a lot of immature eggs which eventually turn into cysts. This disorder is usually caused by the imbalance of hormones in the reproductive system.

The hormonal imbalance leads to the enlargement of ovaries and excess secretion of androgen, which leads to irregular periods. Some of the common symptoms are irregular periods, abdominal weight gain, hair loss and infertility.

PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome)

In this condition, the ovaries produce higher levels of androgen that interferes with the development and release of the eggs which build up into cysts. But this illness is an endocrinal problem.

However, the hormonal imbalance is way more in PCOS than that in PCOD. It also forms more cysts as compared to PCOD and the cysts build up in the ovaries get enlarged and disrupt the period cycle. The symptoms include irregularities in the menstrual cycle, obesity, hair loss and inability to conceive.

Moreover, there is no cure for PCOD or PCOS but both the diseases can be managed with specific medication and lifestyle changes. While PCOD can be treated with the help of the proper diet and exercise, PCOS is usually treated by involving correction in several factors causing the syndrome.

The treatment can help with the symptom of obesity, infertility and hair loss by following the medication properly and changing the day-to-day lifestyle.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading