Peanut Banana Smoothie: Know Recipe, Health Benefits Of This Nutritious Drink

As the holiday season begins, you all must be looking forward to trying out new drinks. How about starting your day with a peanut banana smoothie? This rich, creamy and naturally sweetened beverage will definitely leave you feeling refreshed. By giving you a rush of additional vitamins and minerals in the morning, smoothies can be a vital source of energy. The drink recharges you after a workout or simply starts your day off right with a nutritious breakfast.

Additionally, the body can more readily break down fruits and vegetables in liquid form for better digestion. Peanuts are a nutrient-booster, which contains monounsaturated fatty acids. They are good for the heart. Food blogger Ankini Singh took to her Instagram account, named The Balanced Cooking, and shared a video — which contains an easy and healthy recipe for peanut banana smoothie. Her recipe serves 1-2 people. Let’s dig into it and get started:

Ingredients:

1/4 cup peanuts

2 tbsp mixed seeds (here she has taken sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds)

1 tbsp black raisins (golden raisins can also be used)

6 to 7 almonds

2 small bananas (if the banana is large, then add one)

1/8 tsp cinnamon powder

1 tsp coconut sugar (or any other sweetener)

1 cup water

Method:

Soak all the ingredients overnight, except for the banana, cinnamon, and coconut sugar.

Wash and peel the almonds the following day.

Grind everything in a blender with the banana, cinnamon, and coconut sugar; and blend until it gets a smooth texture.

Garnish it with your favourite toppings, and enjoy a healthy smoothie!

Health Benefits:

Peanuts are rich in protein, which is necessary for muscle and bone development. It is also high in monounsaturated fats, magnesium and potassium, all of which are beneficial to your heart.

Since peanuts are legumes, they have the highest protein — present in any nut. Being a plant-based protein, it also provides fibre, niacin, folate, vitamin E and other nutritional advantages.

Bananas are beneficial for your heart and digestive system since they are high in fibre and a good source of potassium and magnesium.

This smoothie, made with ingredients like banana, peanut butter, etc. can help you re-energise after a strenuous workout.

