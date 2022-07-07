Peas Are Underrated! 5 Health Benefits Of These Green Pods

Peas are found in some popular Indian dishes like Matar Paneer or Keema Matar. In some households, peas are tossed in desi ghee, and salt, and black pepper are sprinkled over to give a delicious spin to this vegetable. But we believe that they are never given the credit they deserve.

These green edible pods are neither exotic nor rare. The humble peas are one of the most nutrient-dense foods one can find. Naturally sweet, this legume is loaded with essential vitamins and antioxidants like vitamin K, C, manganese, folate, and fibre. A BBC good food report states five health benefits of peas, we bet you weren’t aware of them.

Plant-based protein

Peas are a source of plant-based protein, as well as a vegan source of iron, which is essential for making red blood cells and transporting oxygen around the body.

Digestion

The high fibre content of green pods makes them capable of maintaining good digestive health. Fibre adds bulk to the stool, ensuring smoother bowel regularity.

Take care of your heart

The insoluble fibre content reduces the risk of heart disease and stroke. It also manages cholesterol, especially LDL cholesterol. Need more reasons to make it part of your diet?

Blood sugar management

Peas can help you to monitor blood sugar levels. They have high starch content which slows digestion resulting in an improvement in blood sugar levels. Peas also contain nutrients like magnesium, B vitamins and vitamin C, which contribute to blood sugar management.

Protection Against Cancer

The report states that if one regularly includes legumes, like peas in the diet, it may reduce the risk of cancer following the high antioxidant levels. Peas also contain saponins, which showcase protection against some forms of cancer.

