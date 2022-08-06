People Born Under This Zodiac Sign Grow Up To Be Leaders

Birthday months can tell a lot about the personality traits a person is going to develop as they grow up. People born under the zodiac signs, Leo and Virgo share similar personality traits. Those who are born between July 23 and August 21 fall under Leo while Virgos are born between August 23 and September 22.

August-born people are known for certain kinds of skills that make them distinct from others. Listed below are the qualities that make people born under the Leo-Virgo cusp born leaders. Check them out:

Strong-willed

For people born in August, confidence is not just a trait but an attire that they wear and slay. August-born kids are known for outshining everyone in the room and displaying sheer will. The confidence also makes the Leo-Virgo born expressive and strong with their thoughts.

Highly Organised

People born under the cusp of Leo-Virgo are highly organised and can have impeccable attention to detail. Logic and order are what they strive for in various situations which make them highly organised both, in their mannerism and thought.

Helpful In Nature

They are extremely warm and generous. Carrying life-giving energy along, August Born people are quite helpful in nature. This adds up to the entirety of their characteristics as a leader.

Good At Managing Work and Pleasure

August born are quite good at managing a healthy balance between responsibility and leisure. This helps them excel in management skills and put them to use in situations where balance is required.

Belief In High Standards

People born in August strive for perfection in all the tasks they are given responsibility for. With qualities such as passion and confidence on their personality’s top shelf, they are a sucker for high standards.

