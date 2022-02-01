People Who Sit All Day Long Due To WFH Must Try These Stretches

The fast-paced urban life, where everyone is racing each other to stay ahead in the game, actually demands sitting all day long on the work desk. But in all seriousness, it makes the person lazy as his motivation for physical activities continue to diminish.

The new work from home culture due to the COVID-19 restrictions has added fuel to the fire. The new normal has stopped people from even running to catch their buses, subways, or trains to reach office on time.

Undeniably, sitting has become the new smoking for the urban population and the sad part is that the working class will observe the symptoms of its side effects during later years of their lives.

Sitting continuously for 7-8 hours compromises the posture, accumulates the visceral fat, overstretches the wrist muscles, numbs the butt muscles, and increases back pain. And the person may not realise it initially as the symptoms start to show only gradually.

While there is no option to run away from these perils of having a desk job, a person can surely decrease the impact by standing for 5 minutes after every half an hour and doing some simple workout to flex the body muscles.

These simple stretches and workouts can surely help a person:

• The Deep Squat

Sitting continuously all day long makes the entire body stiff. This is where the deep squats come to the rescue. Doing these will improve the stability and mobility of the body. Deep squats should be increased gradually, as drastically increasing the number of sets will put strain on the body.

• Chin Nods

Chin nods are really great for the neck pain and helps in forward head posture.

• Spinal twist

Spinal twisting is very relaxing as it helps to create intervertebral space. It lengthens the spine and flexes the muscles of the shoulders and neck.

• Tuck-jump burpee

These types of burpees are one of the amazing ways to build power, posture, and balance while reducing the risks associated with sitting all day for the desk job.

• Chest opener

This exercise is extremely helpful in flexing the back and shoulder muscles and if done accurately then this will reduce the problems of hunched back.

• Reverse plank

This exercise can be a bit of work for freshers and they should have patience while trying to attempt it. This exercise helps to target the muscles in the lower back, hamstrings, and glutes.

