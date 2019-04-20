English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
People Who Smoke Marijuana Weigh Less
The findings are contrary to the belief that marijuana users who have a serious case of the munchies that will ultimately lead to weight gain.
Representative image
Loading...
People who smoke marijuana or cannabis weigh less as compared to adults who don't, a new study suggests.
The findings are contrary to the belief that marijuana users who have a serious case of the munchies that will ultimately lead to weight gain.
"Over a three-year period, all participants showed a weight increase, but interestingly, those who used marijuana had less of an increase compared to those that never used," said lead author Omayma Alshaarawy from the Michigan State University.
For the study, published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, the research team looked at the Body Mass Index (BMI) of 33,000 participants, aged 18 and older, then compared the numbers.
While the actual weight difference among users and non-users was modest, around two pounds for a 5-foot-7-inch participant weighing about 200 pounds at the start of the study, the variance was prevalent among the entire sample size.
"An average two-pound difference doesn't seem like much, but we found it in more than 30,000 people with all different kinds of behaviours and still got this result," Alshaarawy said.
The researcher cautions that marijuana should not be considered a diet aid.
"There's too many health concerns around cannabis that far outweigh the potential positive, yet modest, effects it has on weight gain," Alshaarawy said.
"People shouldn't consider it as a way to maintain or even lose weight."
The findings are contrary to the belief that marijuana users who have a serious case of the munchies that will ultimately lead to weight gain.
"Over a three-year period, all participants showed a weight increase, but interestingly, those who used marijuana had less of an increase compared to those that never used," said lead author Omayma Alshaarawy from the Michigan State University.
For the study, published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, the research team looked at the Body Mass Index (BMI) of 33,000 participants, aged 18 and older, then compared the numbers.
While the actual weight difference among users and non-users was modest, around two pounds for a 5-foot-7-inch participant weighing about 200 pounds at the start of the study, the variance was prevalent among the entire sample size.
"An average two-pound difference doesn't seem like much, but we found it in more than 30,000 people with all different kinds of behaviours and still got this result," Alshaarawy said.
The researcher cautions that marijuana should not be considered a diet aid.
"There's too many health concerns around cannabis that far outweigh the potential positive, yet modest, effects it has on weight gain," Alshaarawy said.
"People shouldn't consider it as a way to maintain or even lose weight."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Sunday 07 April , 2019
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Sunday 07 April , 2019 World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Did You Know? In Australia, a Beer is Named After Sourav Ganguly
- Tanushree Dutta's Sister Backs Ajay Devgn On #MeToo Accused Alok Nath's Casting in 'De De Pyaar De'
- Priyanka Chopra Proves Brown is the Shade of Season in Stunning Monochrome Outfit
- Surveen Chawla Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Akshay Thakker, Posts First Photo of Their Newborn
- Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass 4x4 Comparison Review: Which is the Better SUV?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results