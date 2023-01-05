People With ‘A’ Blood Group More Susceptible To Stroke, Suggests Study

A stroke occurs when blood is unable to reach some portions of the brain. Due to a lack of blood supply, the blood vessels of the brain may burst, leading to brain damage. In about 60 percent of the cases, a stroke may cause partial body paralysis. According to a study, some blood types have a higher risk of stroke before the age of 60, whilst other blood types have a reduced risk.

A Healthline report suggests that according to a study conducted by the University of Maryland, Baltimore, USA, before the age of 60, the risk of stroke is 18% higher for those with blood type A than for other blood types.

And people with blood type O have a 12 percent lower risk of stroke before the age of 60 than all other blood types, making them the blood group with the lowest risk of stroke.

Simply said, those with blood group A are at the greatest risk for stroke, and those with blood group O are at the lowest risk. The different levels of blood clots that develop in various blood groups are the cause of this variation in risk. However, according to studies, this risk can be significantly decreased by paying attention to one’s lifestyle, eating habits, and other factors.

The study took as a sample 5.70 lakh healthy people and 17 thousand people who had suffered a stroke. Researchers learned a lot about stroke since the meta-analysis of 48 papers. According to the study’s lead author, Braxton Mitchell, people with the A blood group are more susceptible to blood clots, which raise the risk of stroke. However, this study could not prove a direct link between blood type and stroke. Things may be different for people of different races and ethnic groups as the sample populace only comprised Americans.

According to the American Heart Association, in the year 2020, 3.5 million people worldwide came under the grip of stroke. Leading a disciplined lifestyle, exercising and a proper diet are all believed to minimise the risk. Experts also suggest getting a health check-up done from time to time.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here