People with Brave Fashion Sense Inspire Me, Says Actress Adah Sharma

Actress Adah Sharma, who recently took the Internet by storm with her stunning photos at her best friend's wedding, has been one of netizens favourite with a following of more than 14 lakh on Instagram and over 8 lakh on Twitter.And ever since Adah joined social media she has been setting the Internet on fire with her amazing pictures and fabulous sense of style. So, to get an insight into what she thinks about style and fashion trends, we caught up with the actress, who revealed it all in a free-wheeling chat with News18.com."Style is what you do with fashion, it is also being comfortable in your own skin and has not much to do with clothes," said Adah Sharma to News18.com. "I look upto women who seem confident doing what they are doing. Rihanna, Beyonce and Coco Rocha is one of my fav models. I like people who are brave with fashion. I think one can be inspired by fashion trends but style is different for everyone," she added.(Photo: Adah Sharma sporting outfits from Koovs Spring-Summer '18 collection)Talking about the growing trend of celebrities hiring stylists even for their airport and gym looks, Adah said, "It's great hiring stylists and I do too, not to the gym however. Sometimes though, I see people losing their individuality and then everyone dresses the same because someone else did it and it was a hit." "One can hire a stylist, but retaining your own style is important," Adah added.Speaking about the role fashion plays in a celebrity's life, Adah told News18.com, "To each his own. For me, whether it is a red carpet or an event, it is very important to be well dressed, but I like to switch that on and off. The fun of getting all dolled up wears out for me if I have to do it 24 /7. So, in real life, at home, when I work out, I don't."(Photo: Adah Sharma sporting outfits from Koovs Spring-Summer '18 collection)"Also when shooting a film, I've done movies where I'm not supposed to look stylish. So then I like to follow that. But as an actor when in public with cameras on phones you are going to get photographed for sure. My audience likes to see me without makeup and casually dressed. That is my USP that I can go bare faced, and then be dolled up when necessary. With selfies in gyms people have seen how I look with my hair pulled back and sweaty at the gym. I think it's nice to portray to the world that I'm as normal."Speaking about her upcoming projects, Adah revealed that she just finished her stint as one of the 3 judges on Nach Baliye South. In fact, Adah will be seen in Charlie Chaplin 2 opposite Prabhu Deva and Commando 3, the shooting for which will begin soon. Adah will also be seen in Soulmate, in which she plays a double role.