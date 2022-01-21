People's Favourite, 'OMG! Yeh Mera India' to Return to HistoryTV18 with Season 8

The sharp witted Krushna Abhishek is returning with his fascinating show ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India!’ in an all new season. The season 8 of the show is packed with stories that build upon the legacy of its earlier seasons. This time, too, there is an amazing new array of phenomenal talent and little-known wonders, with a sprinkling of the unseen and unusual.

It goes without saying that the viewers will be inspired by stories of creativity, social change, collective action and individual excellence that cut across class, creed and region.

The ten episodes of half hour each include stories of individuals whose dedication to the greater good is ever heartening.

Take for instance, the 23-year-old Adil Teli from Kashmir. Teli battled the elements and pushed the limits of his own endurance on a quest to bicycle from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, in record setting time. On another episode, the fascinating story of a pilot from Mumbai, who has developed an eco-friendly folding bicycle using bamboo, comes to the fore. There are also one-of-a-kind stories that deserve a telling like that of Piplantri village in Rajasthan, where 111 trees are planted for every girl child born.

In its new edition, the show also presents stories of gobsmacking inventiveness, like the wooden cube designed in Faridabad, Haryana, that transforms into 14 different kinds of furniture! The new season is a showcase and a celebration of India and the incredible talents and ingenuity of her people, who make even the impossible seem plausible.

The show, with its hugely successful seven seasons, has firmly established itself as a household favourite on television across India and has also won a dedicated fan following on digital platforms. Over the last five years, ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ has become all the rage on HistoryTV18’s social media, with millions of people including influential public figures, celebrities and thought leaders viewing, liking, loving and sharing its stories. But that’s just a small part of the show’s success. The series has also made a positive impact in the real world.

Many of the incredible and inspirational stories featured on the show have brought much-deserved attention and recognition to unsung individuals. While Pankajakshi Amman and Meenakshi Amman from Kerala, as well as Teejan Bai from Chhattisgarh have been honoured with prestigious awards such as the Padmashree, the stories of conservationist Dr Prakash Amte and late octogenarian sharp-shooter Chandro Tomar, have been immortalised in cinema.

Speaking on the launch of the 8th season of the show, comedian and the show’s vastly popular host, Krushna Abhishek exclaims, “Every season of OMG! is like a homecoming for me because of the love and support of our viewers. But this new season is truly special…Given what’s been happening all around us, it means a lot to be able to bring viewers stories that are honest, uplifting, and put a smile on people’s faces! Even after being a part of the show for seven super successful seasons, the wonders of our great country and the rare, unseen talent of fellow Indians never ceases to amaze me. I can’t wait to share with the audience what we’ve put together!”

Avinash Kaul, Managing Director, A+E Networks, TV18 and CEO-Broadcast for Network18, is confident that the new season will add to the show’s fan base and popularity. He says, “When ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ was launched 7 seasons ago, we hoped that it would carve out a niche for itself. It has far exceeded our expectations and continues to go from strength to strength, season after season. It has delivered compelling content, spotlighting an unseen side of India and uncovering some genuinely awe-inspiring stories from every corner of the nation. We have successfully leveraged the production expertise of our teams and production partners to script an enviable success story. The show’s format and style is truly multi-screen and future ready. It’s delightful and humbling when people say that watching the show makes them feel a sense of pride about being Indian. I’m confident that the production values and storytelling will shine on screen, providing an engaging, entertaining and elevating experience for our audiences. A big thank you to everyone who’s been part of the new season, most notably the wonderful Indians whose stories we are telling. My gratitude also to our viewers, for giving us the most valuable gift of all - their time.”

Atit Mehta, Marketing Head, BYJU’S said, “We are happy and proud to be associated with the new season of OMG! Yeh Mera India. BYJU’S has always been on the forefront when it comes to encouraging and celebrating exceptional talent and the pursuit of excellence. We hope the show will continue to be a source of inspiration for people all over India.”

Watch the first episode of ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ Season 8 on Monday, 24th January, at 8 PM, only on HistoryTV18.

