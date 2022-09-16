Peppermint: Health benefits of this commonly found kitchen herb

Peppermint is one of the popular aromatic herbs used in Indian kitchens for garnishing and to add a characteristic fresh flavour to various foods. Not only does the spice enhance the flavour of regular home-cooked food, but also offers a range of health benefits. In India especially, peppermint is regularly added to freshly ground chutneys to add that extra zing to a normal meal. You may be surprised to know that several people also enjoy a fresh peppermint flavour in their chocolates and ice-creams. The herb is also used to soothe irritated throats and to combat acidity or an upset stomach.

Take a look at a few health benefits of peppermint and peppermint oil that can be extracted from the fresh herb. Take a look at these benefits as stated in a study titled Peppermint essential oil: its phytochemistry, biological activity, pharmacological effect, and application.

Freshens breath

Peppermint is used to flavour several kinds of toothpaste, mouthwashes, and chewing gums for its characteristic fresh flavour. It has a pleasant smell and antibacterial properties that help combat dental germs making your mouth feel and smell fresh.

Combats digestive concerns

Peppermint helps in easing digestive issues such as bloating, indigestion, and gastritis concerns. Studies have revealed that peppermint relaxes your digestive system and relieves spasms in the gut by preventing muscle contractions.

Unclogs sinuses

Peppermint has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antiviral properties. These help in loosening a clogged sinus and clear it by curing the infection.

Refreshes and energizes

Peppermint tea is useful in fighting daytime fatigue by increasing energy levels. The natural compounds present in the herb are known to have positive effects on energy.

Reduces headaches and migraines

The muscle relaxant nature of the herb is helpful in relieving pains caused by headaches and migraines. The essential oil menthol is the one responsible for increasing blood flow and providing a cooling effect on the brain.

Fights seasonal allergy

Rosmarinic acid in the plant reduces symptoms of the common flu. However, additional research is required to figure out how exactly peppermint improves the condition of seasonal allergies.

