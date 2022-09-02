Performax Activewear Signs Jasprit Bumrah as Brand Ambassador

Performax, a high-performance and technologically advanced activewear brand from Reliance Retail’s fashion and lifestyle portfolio has signed India’s top bowler, Jasprit Bumrah as its brand ambassador. Performax is a home-grown brand, which is proudly Indian and aspires to become the first Indian sportswear brand of global recognition. Both Bumrah and Performax complement each other in their values of dedication, excellence and athleticism making the India’s lead pacer a great fit for the brand.

Speaking on the occasion, Akhilesh Prasad, CEO, Reliance Retail – Fashion and Lifestyle, said, “We are very happy to announce our association with Jasprit Bumrah. Jasprit has been a consistent performer leading India’s pace charge over the years and we aspire to build Performax as the first Indian sports brand of international repute. This association is among the first in a series of initiatives we plan to undertake towards establishing Performax as the preferred activewear brand for our customers.”

Indian pace bowler, Jasprit Bumrah also commented on his association with the brand. He said, “As an athlete, I am very particular about the gear that I use as the right fit inevitably helps better my game. Performax has an exciting line-up of high-performance technological active wear which should be the perfect partner for the next generation of Indian athletes. It’s exciting to associate with a brand with whom I share my personal mantra of maximum performance.”

In addition to leveraging Bumrah’s connect with today’s consumer, Reliance Retail will expand the brand’s presence through exclusive brand outlets, at Reliance Retail’s fashion and lifestyle stores and digital platforms as well as in multi-brand outlets. Performax is Reliance Retail’s own brand specialising in activewear merchandise and offers a wide range of options across footwear, apparel and accessories categories among others. Currently, the brand has a presence across over 1000 stores in 330+ cities.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate News18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here