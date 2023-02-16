Perfume Day 2023: Date, Significance and How to Celebrate?

PERFUME DAY 2023: After Valentine’s Week where people expressed their love and affection to their special ones with adorable gestures, Anti-Valentine’s Week has started this month. While just a few days ago, we celebrated love by buying gifts, getting roses or chocolates or proposing to someone, this week is all about anti-love gestures. Anti-Valentine’s Week starts on February 15 with Slap Day and lasts till February 21 – Break-Up Day. One of the days is Perfume Day which is celebrated on February 17 and is a perfect day to surround yourself with mesmerising scents.

Quoting French poet Baudelaire, “Sometimes you find an old bottle from which the soul returns". Perfumes have the power to make you feel good. It has the ability to trigger emotions and transport you to your fondest memories.

Perfumes can also elevate your personality. It leaves an everlasting impression and creates a sense of familiarity for the wearer.

From oriental and woody to floral and fruity, perfume comes in all ranges. It is quite an elegant touch to someone’s wardrobe and may even become a signature wear.

You can always indulge and celebrate this day by drenching yourself in some passion-evoking perfumes to make yourself feel good.

The celebration for the day can be large or small scale, depending on your choices. Even though the day is celebrated during Anti-Valentine’s Week, you can absolutely create romantic with your partner on this day. Of course, there are no set rules on how to celebrate this day, but we present a few ideas to help you make this Perfume Day extra special.

The day is called Perfume day and it will be a waste if you don’t buy yourself or your loved one a bottle of fragrance, mist, spirit or deodorant. Make sure they like the notes of the scent. Add flowers to your decor to make your home smell fragrant, welcoming and romantic. Use flowers like Jasmine, Rose and Gardenia to name a few. Keep a bowl full of them at the entrance, on your centre table, and in the bedroom. Buy a bouquet of sweet-smelling flowers to add to your flower vases at home, or to gift someone. The scent will add a feel-good vibe to the place. Scented candles, potpourri and oils are a must for this day. With the right notes, you can create a romantic setting or add positive energy to your space.

