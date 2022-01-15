Perks Of Pineapples: Abundant Vitamin C And More From This Tropical Treat

Juicy, refreshing and aromatic, pineapples are super delicious and healthy. That spiny skin is just not strong enough to deter the popularity of pineapple as it is sweet enough to rival most candies. The power of this yellow fruit cannot be understated, given its numerous advantages. Loaded with abundant Vitamin C, antioxidants, nutrients and enzymes, the fruit is a natural sweetener and has a host of impressive health benefits.

Wellness coach and author Deanne Panday has shared the numerous benefits of the pineapple through an Instagram post. If the thought of a ripe and flavourful pineapple tempts you, scroll ahead to know how you can make a healthy choice while enjoying the fruit. In an Instagram post, Deanne said that “pineapple shines because it offers calcium, manganese, and vitamin C.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYqGXtCJX0u/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Panday revealed a number of ways to relish the chunks of a pineapple.

Pro Tip 1: “You can grill slices and serve them with meat or as a tasty side, or you can toss frozen chunks into a smoothie.”One can also snack on bite-sized pieces. Additionally, the juice of this fruit may be helpful in decreasing fat formation and increasing fat breakdown. The effect on metabolism is not too much but pineapple is a good snack choice, given its low calorie content. A great source of phenolics and flavonoids, it is high in essential vitamins and minerals, and contains no saturated fats or trans fats.

Pro Tip 2: Compared to other sweet treats, pineapple is very low in calories. So if you ditch the ice cream for your nightly dessert with pineapple, you may not have to worry about consuming too many unhealthy calories.

Pro Tip 3: Bromelain, a mix of enzymes which experts have found to reduce inflammation and nasal swelling, is found in pineapples. A diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods, like pineapple, can help decrease the amount of inflammation in the body.

Deanne captioned the post, “Stand tall like a Pineapple,be sweet on the inside,but have pointy defences.”

Please note: If you are a pineapple lover, just enjoy having your favourite fruit, now with the awareness of its health benefits.

