Pero's Fresh & Vibrant Take On Autumn/Winter Style Wins Hearts At AIFW AW ‘18

Probably one of the most loved and attended shows of the ongoing FDCI Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter '18, brand Pero's showcase closed with whistles, loud claps and a big crowd cheer on the fourth day of the event.The second last show of the evening, Pero's presentation saw a massive crowd waiting to witness it's fall winter 2018 collection on the runway. And we must admit that although the show began a little later than scheduled, it was all absolutely worth the wait.As soon as we entered the show area, which had been converted into a 'pink room' -- the black makeshift walls transformed into hot pink ones, pink carpets laid, pinks seats, pink candies and pink press releases -- we could hear everyone talk about how lovely and unique the set looked.Soon after everyone was settled, in came the models donning vibrant hot pink and coral attires in an attempt to bring winter spring to people. Pero's fresh take on the winter palette, turning snowflakes in snow flowers, were all part of the same idea -- to brighten the gloomy winter for an intense statement."From our usual black and white monochromes to indigos, this season we decided to brighten the gloomy winter for an intense statement, using vibrant hot pink, corals, and moody winter hues such as black, grey and off-white. We chose pink and coral as the key colours for fall-winter 2018," said designer Aneeth Arora of Pero.The designer revisited Scottish tartan designs, hand-woven by local weavers residing in the hills of HImachal Pradesh, with re-sized, oversized and undersized blockings celebrating their inherent traditional twists, weaves and grains -- a reflection of the brand's love for all things vintage."To compliment the geometry of checks, we experimented by superimposing printed florals on chequered wool. With the help of our skilled hand embroiders, we have done ornamental needlework on appliqued flowers, rendering them with extensive embroidery techniques and play of material," Aneeth said.Speaking about the biggest challenge she faced during the making of the collection, Aneeth said, "The most challenging technique was to work with fine count of merino yarns for developing special merino fabrics through machine stitching, where each yarn must be entangled with another to 'hold' the 'fabric' together."Another highlight this season was 'passamanaria' (Portuguese for lace or trim) running along the tartans, stripes, contributing to surface texture, colour pop and a third dimension to textiles."We also carry forward our traditions of upcycling, by working on a classic trench coat and adding a twist to it. We adopted the surplus of a warehouse that was soon to shut and decided to upcycle the trenches to create limited edition pieces," she said.Besides the unique concept and fabulous line, the one other thing that stood out for everyone was Pero's collaboration with Papabubble."We at pero love all things handmade. We came across these skill-full candy makers of Papabubble who use a 100 percent handmade process to make sugar candies," said Arora. "What fascinated us most was the patience with which these candy-makers induced colours, patterns and text in their tiny candies to the level of customisation that is possible."Papabubble was born in 2004 in the Spanish city of Barcelona with the goal of reviving the ancient artisanal candy making tradition. It's a celebration of craftsmanship and creativity and is set in a live retail confectionery production "theatre".(All images: W Five)