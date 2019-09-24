Perseverance, the power behind Tonya Hoodyakova’s Dancesport Championship Wins

While success has its rewards, failure often teaches us much more valuable a lesson. The difference between those who succeed and those who do not is that successful people never give up. When it comes to discipline, tenacity, and perseverance, the name Tonya Hoodyakova comes to mind. Her unparalleled success in the realm of dance is a testament to her dedication and iron will.

Tonya became an accomplished Latin ballroom dancer at the young age of 13, gradually honing her skills. The first time she participated in the Millennium Dancesport Championships, she lost, only winning the 3rd and 4th rounds. Rather than giving up, she went the extra mile and worked even harder. Two years later, she came 1st in all five dances, which was her first full-blown victory while adhering to an American format. Tonya added, “When I finally won, it was the greatest feeling in the world. I felt as though I’d won gold at the Olympic Games!”

Tonya has achieved a great deal at an early age. A former child model, she is now an actress, model, and a decorated dancer. Her strong spirit serves as an inspiration to the youth of Russia, owing to her status as a youth icon. Tonya is a youth influencer with more than 300,000 followers on Instagram and a strong presence on other platforms.

Despite having won the Dancesport Championship in 2019, she was filled with excitement at the thought of participating repeatedly in the years to come. In the end, her positivity in the face of adversity and the ability to always bounce back has brought her to where she is today. Tonya added, “Losing is the best part of your journey. It teaches us far more than winning ever does, but only if we are willing to learn. I am glad I chose not to surrender and continued training. When you see your efforts yield results, the joy you feel is indescribable.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.