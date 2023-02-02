Epigenetic lifestyle modifications refer to changes in habits, behaviors, and environmental exposures that can influence gene expression and in turn, impact health and wellbeing. Examples include regular exercise, a balanced diet, stress management techniques, exposure to nature, and sufficient sleep, among others. By making these modifications, people can proactively manage their health and potentially prevent or delay the onset of chronic diseases. However, it’s important to note that epigenetic changes are complex and influenced by multiple factors, so lifestyle modifications should be viewed as just one aspect of a comprehensive approach to health and wellbeing.

“Lifestyle modification involves adjusting daily habits and behaviors in order to enhance one’s health and reduce the risk of developing chronic conditions. Common modifications include modifications in diet, physical activity, sleep patterns, and others. These modifications are usually recommended as general guidelines for the general population and may help control diseases like diabetes and hypertension in conjunction with medication. However, they are not always effective in preventing the onset of these conditions,” says Sajeev Nair, Founder & Chairman, Vieroots Wellness Solutions.

Preventing the onset of chronic diseases often requires changes that go beyond typical lifestyle modifications. Many of these diseases are genetically encoded in the DNA, and are triggered by factors such as lifestyle, metabolism, and environment. Editing the genetic code is not currently a safe option, so the best alternative is to modify the phenotype, which refers to the observable expression of genetic traits, through epigenetic means. In other words, epigenetics refers to changes that occur “on top of" the intrinsic genetic code and can be used to modify the phenotype in a scientifically safe manner.

“Epigenetics mainly work by three mechanisms - DNA methylation, histone modification, and noncoding RNA action - which keep the integrity of the DNA sequence but modifies how the body reads the gene segments in the DNA that include gene segments that have these diseases hardcoded,” adds Nair.

With advancements in genetic testing, individuals can now identify specific diseases that are encoded in their DNA from a vast array of potential lifestyle diseases. This information can be used to create personalized lifestyle modifications that are focused on modifying the phenotype for those specific diseases. These modifications are more precise as they are tailored to the individual’s needs and are less burdensome, as only the necessary changes in diet, exercise, sleep, yoga, meditation, and other areas are required.

“To cite specific examples, a person without no genetic risk for developing type 2 diabetes need not eliminate sugar completely and a person with no genetic susceptibility for having hypertension in the future need not mercilessly cut salt from their diet. Due to such varied advantages, epigenetic lifestyle modifications have today become the solution of choice for helping people proactively manage their health and wellbeing,” opines Nair.

When combining a personal metabolic assessment with genetic testing, the process of creating personalized lifestyle modifications becomes even more accurate. Many lifestyle diseases share a common metabolic pathway, and by analyzing both genetic and metabolic factors, it is possible to create a highly precise plan to manage and potentially prevent these diseases.

