English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Peruvian Amazon Undergoing Deforestation At Accelerating Pace: Official
Agriculture, livestock raising, illegal logging, clandestine mining and drug trafficking were the main culprits for the reduction in size of Peru's forest area.
Peru is one of 17 "mega diverse" countries on Earth according to the UN's environmental agency (Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
The Peruvian Amazon lost nearly two million hectares (five million acres) of forest between 2001 and 2016, or more than 123,000 hectares (300,000 acres) a year, figures made public Tuesday by the ministry of the environment.
Agriculture, livestock raising, illegal logging, clandestine mining and drug trafficking were the main culprits, Cesar Calmet, the head of the ministry's forest preservation program, told AFP.
"Unless decisions are taken on the matter, forest loss could reach 300,000 to 400,000 hectares a year," he warned.
Satellite images show that deforestation continued apace in 2017, with 143,000 hectares of Amazon forest wiped from the map of Peru, "the equivalent of 200,000 football fields," according to the environmental website Mongabay.
Peru is one of 17 "mega diverse" countries on Earth, which together contain 70 percent of the world's biodiversity, according to the UN's environmental agency. It also is the country with the second largest expanse of Amazon forest after Brazil. Located in the country's east, the Amazon basin accounts for a third of Peru's territory, and is a precious resource for absorbing greenhouse gases, the cause of global warming.
Calmet's group at the environment ministry says the situation is particularly troubling in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios where panning for gold is widespread and deforestation is advancing rapidly, from 5,000 hectares in 2001 to 17,000 in 2016.
Pope Francis traveled to the region in January and called for protection of the Amazon and its indigenous inhabitants.
Also Watch
Agriculture, livestock raising, illegal logging, clandestine mining and drug trafficking were the main culprits, Cesar Calmet, the head of the ministry's forest preservation program, told AFP.
"Unless decisions are taken on the matter, forest loss could reach 300,000 to 400,000 hectares a year," he warned.
Satellite images show that deforestation continued apace in 2017, with 143,000 hectares of Amazon forest wiped from the map of Peru, "the equivalent of 200,000 football fields," according to the environmental website Mongabay.
Peru is one of 17 "mega diverse" countries on Earth, which together contain 70 percent of the world's biodiversity, according to the UN's environmental agency. It also is the country with the second largest expanse of Amazon forest after Brazil. Located in the country's east, the Amazon basin accounts for a third of Peru's territory, and is a precious resource for absorbing greenhouse gases, the cause of global warming.
Calmet's group at the environment ministry says the situation is particularly troubling in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios where panning for gold is widespread and deforestation is advancing rapidly, from 5,000 hectares in 2001 to 17,000 in 2016.
Pope Francis traveled to the region in January and called for protection of the Amazon and its indigenous inhabitants.
Also Watch
-
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- IPL Play-offs & Final to Start at 7pm Keeping Fans in Mind: Rajeev Shukla
- Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM Variant Now Listed on Amazon With May 13 Availability
- Dwayne Johnson Charges Approx Rs 7 Crore to Promote His Own Films On His Social Media Accounts
- Only Kohli & Bhuvi Seem Certainties Across All Formats in Team India
- Sonam-Anand Wedding Reception: Alia, Ranbir, Janhvi, Khushi, Kareena Among the Best Dressed