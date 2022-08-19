Pet Nutrition: Keep Clear From These Components in Your Dog’s Meal

Is it a good idea to feed your dog a portion of your meal? Even if dining with our loved ones makes us happy and our pets are much like our family members, we should avoid the urge to give them what we are eating because they don’t have the same digestive system as us. Instead, to improve their health and shield them from fatal infections, their food dish should contain dog-friendly foods. Chapatis, biscuits, sweet and salty snacks, processed foods, and other items should not be given to your furry pals because they could injure them.

Be it dry food, wet food, or home-cooked food, certain substances need to be avoided when it comes to dog food, according to Dr. Dilip Sonune, Veterinary Officer, Wiggles. “While dogs may appear like they can eat and digest anything, it couldn’t be further from the reality,” he adds.

The following list of ingredients should never be used in dog food.

1. Gluten:

The digestive system of a dog is not designed to process wheat-based foods, such as refined flour. Avoid giving your pets biscuits and chapatis made of wheat since they may cause chronic diarrhoea, loss of coat health, and other problems. Small intestine inflammatory illness can occur in dogs who are sensitive to or allergic to gluten.

2. Sugar:

Sugar and artificial sweeteners are two more frequent home things that are harmful to dogs. Sugars found in biscuits can cause canine diabetes, weight problems, and even poor dental health. It could result in diarrhoea. Another artificial sweetener present in peanut butter, xylitol, can make dogs’ livers fail. Since even dogs require natural sugars in the form of glucose to produce energy, natural sugars found in fruits and vegetables suitable for pets are OK to eat.

Inflammation of the scalp is brought on by a blood sugar increase brought on by a high sugar intake. This results in a loss of hair that is both of good quality and quantity, which leads to dandruff, dryness, and damaged hair follicles.

3. Salt:

A full and balanced diet for pets must have less than 1% salt. Since salt is often added by manufacturers to pet food for flavour and to encourage water consumption, salt is typically present in significant levels in pet food. High salt intake can increase the risk of high blood pressure as well as other illnesses such stomach cancer, stroke, and cardiovascular disease.

4. Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO):

Dogs are equally susceptible to the negative effects of GM crops and food items as humans are. Pesticides and herbicides wreck havoc on their interior organs, causing harm. They can also weaken the immune system, result in cognitive impairment, and induce a variety of food and skin sensitivities. The ideal choice for dog food is one that complies with the AAFCO Nutrient Profile and is labelled as non-GMO. Although raw food frequently scores well on these criteria, it is recommended to speak with your veterinarian before making any dietary changes for your pet.

5. Artificial food coloring:

Although dogs cannot detect colour, artificial colouring is frequently added to dog food to make it appear aesthetically pleasing to humans rather than to dogs. Dogs with severe food allergies and hyperacidity have both been connected to the most popular food dyes (Blue 2, Red 40, and Yellow 5 and 6). If the colour of your dog food changes over time, it suggests natural, human-grade components were used, which is a good indicator.

6. Vegetable oil:

Soybean and corn oils are the main components of vegetable oil. It might be put in excess to manufactured pet food, which could be an inflammatory trigger. This can harm your dog’s joints, exacerbate hip and joint pain, and lead to arthritis. On the other hand, dogs can safely eat corn and soy flour.

“Pet owners should keep in mind that human food and dog food are not interchangeable. Giving dogs food that we prepare at home may not be a balanced and complete meal because our digestive systems are more complex than dogs’. In addition to omega fatty acids, dogs also require certain antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that they are unable to create on their own. Decide on the proper diet for your dog to ensure that they are healthy, active, and happy “, says Dr. Sonune.

