PH Value You Should Know About Intimate Care Wash Products
PH Value You Should Know About Intimate Care Wash Products

By: Lifestyle Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: September 27, 2022, 14:44 IST

New Delhi, India

Regular use of intimate wash eliminates odour and itching. It also helps in minimising all form of bacterial infection (Image: Shutterstock)

Regular use of intimate wash eliminates odour and itching. It also helps in minimising all form of bacterial infection (Image: Shutterstock)

Regular use of intimate wash eliminates odour and itching. It also helps in minimising all form of bacterial infection

Intimate hygiene is gaining importance with growing awareness on health. Most popular product among the category is the intimate wash for both men and women. Regular use of intimate wash eliminates odour and itching. It also helps in minimising all form of bacterial infection.

“Many online brands have forayed into the category offering a variety of products for menstrual and intimate hygiene especially for women,” says Sandhya Sakuja, Director, Vedic Cosmeceuticals.

Other products like chaffing cream and skin lightening creams are also becoming increasingly popular especially among the teens & the young adults.

Intimate care products need to be mild, and pH balanced. “The washes should be free from sulphates and parabens that can cleanse gently without causing dryness or disrupting the natural vaginal flora,” adds Sakuja.

Infusion of tea tree oil, calendula extracts, aloe vera, wheat germ extracts are some good ingredients for the intimate areas.

Both men and women require different formulations owing to basic anatomy. “Men usually require a product with pH balance of 5 – 5.5 and women require 3 – 3.5,” notes Sakuja.

The PH value of skin and vaginal part is different, therefore it is always suggested to wash the intimate areas with lukewarm water and the intimate products, as using soap will change the pH level of that specific area.

It is essential for both men women to maintain proper hygiene for the intimate areas.

 

