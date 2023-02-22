The Phalgun Purnima is observed at the end of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Phalguna, which is also the last month of the Hindu calendar. The occasion marks the beginning of a new year. The day falls in February or March as per the Gregorian calendar. There are several other festivals which are also celebrated in the month of Phalguna such as Holi, Maha Shivratri and Vasant Panchami.

It is a ritual to keep fast on the day of Phalgun Purnima and the devotees worship Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi along with Chandra Dev. Holika Dahan is performed on the evening of Phalgun Purnima and Holi is celebrated the next day.

Why is Holika Dahan performed on Phalgun Purnima?

Hiranyakashyap’s sister Holika tried to kill Prahlad by burning him in the fire on the night of Phalgun Purnima, however, Prahlad survived and Holika was burnt to death. Because of this, every year Holika Dahan is performed on the occasion of Phalgun Purnima and Holi is celebrated the next day.

What are the Phalgun Purnima Tithi timings in 2023?

According to Drikpanchang, the full moon date of Shukla Paksha of Phalgun starts on March 6 at 4:17 am and will end on March 7 at 6:09 pm. Based on Udayati, the bath and donation observed on the auspicious day of Phalgun Purnima will happen on March 7.

There is a belief regarding the full moon fast that fasting on this day keeps your health good, along with bringing good luck in your life. Lord Shiva and Vishnu are specially worshipped on this full moon date. The worshipping of Lord Vishnu is done in the form of Satya Narayan Puja. Along with this, there is a ritual to worship the moon in the evening.

How is the puja done?

On this day, devotees wake up at sunrise and take a bath after retiring from work. After this, they wear clean clothes. Then they put water in a copper pot and offer Arghya to the Sun God. Then Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped formally. Yellow flowers are offered to Lord Vishnu. Kheer or semolina is offered in bhog. Basil water is also a part of the puja. Bhog is offered to Maa Lakshmi along with offering vermilion. Devotees light a lamp of ghee and incense and perform aarti.

