Physical Activity Among Women Directly Proportional To Life Longevity: Study

It is often said that women have longer lives than men. While the authenticity of the statement is often debated, there is scientific data to back it up now. According to the CDC, the life expectancy of men in the US is 74.5 years, while the life expectancy of women is 80.2 years. Talking about India, the life expectancy of women is more than that of men. Now a study points out the key to age longevity and it is physical activity.

Physical activity is essential for healthy aging, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)Trusted Source. Researchers from the Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science at the University of California San Diego and other institutions carried out a nationwide study in the US to determine whether physical activity had an advantage over genetics in promoting longevity.

The researchers discovered that higher levels of light, moderate, or vigorous physical activity were associated with a lower risk of all-cause deaths after examining the health records of more than 5,000 older postmenopausal women. The conclusions are built on earlier research that demonstrated that spending more time sitting has negative health effects. Their prospective study was recently published in the Journal of Aging and Physical Activity.

Earlier, it was thought that women’s longevity may be due to their genes, however, this is not the case. According to the study’s authors, physical activity has an impact on women of all genetic backgrounds.

A lifestyle without physical activity can result in many major diseases, whereas more physical activity reduces the risk of death. Health benefits can be shown from very few activities or movements. All ages should engage in physical activity. Depending on their abilities, people can engage in physical activity.

