Pi Day 2022: Know Why Albert Einstein Birth Anniversary is Celebrated as Pi Day

March 14 is marking the 143rd birth anniversary of Nobel Prize winning physicist Albert Einstein. However, not many know that this day is also commemorated as Pi Day. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared this information via Twitter on Monday. The politician posted a clipping of a news article by Mint on Twitter and added, “March 14, Albert Einstein’s birth date. In some parts of the world this date is also known as Pi Day. In November 2019, in its General Conference, UNESCO, announced Pi Day as the International Day of Mathematics.”

March 14, Albert Einstein’s birth date. In some parts of the world this date is also known as Pi Day.In November 2019, in its General Conference, UNESCO, announced Pi Day as the International Day of Mathematics. Thanks @livemint for the “PLAIN FACTS” piece. pic.twitter.com/EOzBRmFHep — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) March 14, 2022

Pi Day is celebrated on March 14 to celebrate the mathematical constant, Pi which happens to have one of the most recognisable mathematical symbols π. It is celebrated on this day since the date, when written in the format of month/day (3/14), matches the first three digits of the value of the mathematical constant.

It was mathematician Archimedes of Syracuse, born in 287 BC, who first calculated the value of the Pi.

However, the mathematical constant was popularised later when Swiss mathematician Leonhard Euler used the symbol of Pi in 1737. The symbol for Pi has been in use for over two and a half centuries now. It also finds its place in Egyptian mythology. People in ancient Egypt believed that the pyramids of Giza were built on the principles of pi. The vertical height of the pyramids has the same relationship with the perimeter of their base as the relationship between a circle’s radius and its circumference.

Pi also happens to be a unique Mathematical value as it represents the ratio of the circumference of any circle to its diameter. Most commonly the value of Pi is calculated up-to two decimal points, 3.14. However, given it is an irrational number, following the decimal point, the digits do continue to go on up to 70,000 decimal points. The value of Pi in fraction is 22/7.

This also makes March 14 known as Mathematics Day as recognised by the United Nations.

14 March is #MathematicsDay!Let's celebrate today the power of #mathematics to help us understand the world and build a better future for all. 🧮 https://t.co/rLzgBmD5gQ #PiDay pic.twitter.com/CPWA97O2Sj — UNESCO 🏛️ #Education #Sciences #Culture 🇺🇳😷 (@UNESCO) March 14, 2022

According to UNESCO, The International Day of Mathematics aims to showcase the fundamental role played by the mathematical sciences in the achievement of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

