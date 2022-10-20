Pick The Correct Wardrobe for Your Pre-Wedding Photoshoot

A memorable pre-wedding photoshoot is about stunning locations, perfect backdrop, and an ace photographer. However, if you are planning on one, do not underestimate the power of dressing up for the shoot. Deciding what to wear to a shoot can be a tricky task. After all we don’t have stylists at our beck and call. Couples usually want to opt for twinning outfits or themes that match the couple’s personalities.

“Grooms today are much more concerned and confident about their styling and looks; and like to experiment with their attire, and few choose to go the conventional way”, says Ravi Gupta, Creative Director, Gargee Designers.

If you ask experts, they would promptly say whatever makes you feel good is the correct attire for you. Gupta has curated stunning outfits ranging from traditional to western wear and fusion wear, that will make for beautiful pre-wedding pictures.

The traditional Bundi set

A Bundi set featuring threadwork, sequins, motifs, and much more is an ideal pick for men who wish to capture the essence of tradition with a touch of contemporary style.

The Tuxedo

Tuxedos are an eternal classic style statement outfit. Men’s tuxedos are a suave option. A pre-wedding shoot with the groom-to-be in stylish formals and sunglasses can add some drama to a photoshoot.

Casual Comfort

For a candid photoshoot that portrays the chemistry between the new couple, opting for casuals such as jeans with white shirts or t-shirts paired with vibrant or neutral shades of blazers are tantalizing outfit choices.

The latest fashion trends and outfit designs have remarkably changed how men decide to dress up these days. A plethora of outfit choices like the Nehru jacket, the conventional two-piece or three-piece suits are loved by grooms and make pre-wedding shoot pictures more vibrant.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here