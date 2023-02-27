Pics: Dua Lipa In See-Through Lace Jumpsuit At Milan Fashion Week

Dua Lipa is currently making headlines for her latest appearance at the Milan Fashion Week. For the GCDS show headlined by Guiliano Calza, the singer eschewed simple lace outfits in favour of something more daring. Dua was dressed in a black lace catsuit. Her black mesh jumpsuit featured a mock turtleneck, a back cutout and long sleeves that extended into gloves.

The New Rules singer donned black lingerie underneath the mesh outfit, as well as a pair of black platform heels. She completed the look with a bright red heart-shaped purse. Lipa’s sweeping jet-black hair was worn down and straightened, framing her face. To add glam, she donned shimmering grey eye shadow and a light brown lip.

Check out her look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

This isn’t the first time that the diva has donned a bold lacey outfit. Previously, the singer wore a white slip dress embellished with lace and sequins, with tulle at the hem, neckline, and waistline for added definition. Dua Lipa accessorised the gown with white lace and sequin opera gloves and over-the-knee metallic boots. She opted to pick the silver bag with all of the shiny balls on it, creating a very stunning futuristic impression. For the glam, the diva opted for a middle-parted wavy hairdo, blush, well-done brows, metallic-coloured eye makeup and glossy brown lips.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Lipa visited a number of Milan fashion shows this week in addition to GCDS. She also attended the Prada show during the Fall Winter 2023 edition of Milan Fashion Week. The actress donned a black blazer along with black translucent tights, beige toned shirt with an oversized collar and a fuzzy pink trim. She completed her look with loafers and a baguette bag. She completed the look with a sleek tie-back ponytail, well-done brows, mascara eye and powder pink blush and brown lips.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

What do you think about Dua Lipa’s black lace outfit?

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here