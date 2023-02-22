Pics: Gigi Hadid Brings Back Denim Trend, but With a Twist

Mini and pencil skirts might have reigned the fashion territory for what seems like forever. However, designers have time and again attempted to move away from the hitched hemlines to bring out something. Each season brings a fresh wave of denim from jeans, jackets, and now longline maxis skirt too. From Britney Spears to Gigi Hadid, the denim maxi-skirt has made it into the wardrobe of several prominent figures. Not only the clothing article is form-fitting, but it also ends by flattering your curves in the most elegant way.

They trace the floor, therefore, giving the visual of an elongated body and Gigi Hadid did not fail to inculcate it to attend her baby sister’s birthday bash. The lavish celebration of Bella Hadid’s 26th birthday took place in New York City. Supermodel Gigi Hadid once again managed to impress the fashion police by bringing back the throwback trend in all its elegance. Her style statement was sure to take back anyone into the 2000s. Coming from the shelf of fashion maverick Roberto Cavalli, Gigi was spotted in a vintage floor-length denim and maxi skirt with silk detailing.

The skirt was paired with a black turtle crop top that was layered with a matching leather jacket. The drama to the neutral shade was added with the addition of her maxi skirt which was partially bleached. A modern touch to the throwback look came with its silky hemline. Flaunting her midriff, the skirt was held in place with three hooks that draped in an attached belt detailing around her thin waist.

The maxi skirt covered her entire length almost tracing the floor. Besides bringing back the 2000s vibe, the denim article also ended up breaking the monotony of her all-black look. She chose boot heels and what appears to be a tiny tote bag to accessorize her look.

When it came to her makeup, Gigi Hadid opted for blushed cheeks, plum lips, and baby wings eyeliner. Meanwhile, sleek hair pulled back in a statement high pony rounded off her entire look.

This look of Gigi Hadid is an apt pick for attending parties and birthday celebrations. Will you ever wish to recreate her look?

