PICS: Mouni Roy Looks Dreamy In Black Gown, And We Cannot Help But Crush On Her

Mouni Roy catapulted to stardom with her stint in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin, but it was her performance in Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva that made her unstoppable. She portrayed the intense role of antagonist - Junoon in the film and won everyone’s attention.

Mouni has made it a point to not leave any chance to impress her fans- be it with her roles or fashion choices. Her style diaries on Instagram show how she rocks every outfit with the utmost grace and confidence, which easily makes her the best-dressed celebrity in the room.

Recently, she posted a few black-and-white pictures from a recent photoshoot which left the netizens in awe of her beauty. In the photos, the Naagin actress was seen in a stunning black dress with a deep neck that highlighted her collarbone. The gown featured full sleeves and details at the waist. Below the waist, it had a flowy and breezy look to it. For the shoot, the actress was seated as she posed for the camera.

Check out the photo here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

She captioned the photo, “Personally I like life when it’s most like a novel. It’s your path, sometimes you will stumble, sometimes you’ll fall but no matter how lost you feel, if you stay true to yourself the path will always find you again.”

She nailed the beauty game with minimal makeup and strikingly precise winged eyeliner. She picked a nude eyeshadow for the base and opted for eyeliner and mascara for the lashes which made her eyes look bright. She styled her hair into wavy curls and brought an oomph factor to this shoot.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here