PICS: Nora Fatehi Steals The Show In Black Satin Top And Leather Pants
PICS: Nora Fatehi Steals The Show In Black Satin Top And Leather Pants

Last Updated: November 14, 2022, 10:29 IST

New Delhi, India

What do you think of her look, goals or not?

Nora Fatehi recently graced the Rocket Gang screening in Mumbai and again made heads turn with her voguish appearance. She was dressed in a black satin top and leather pants styled with a gorgeous pair of high-heel boots. Many prominent B-town celebs like Vicky Kausal, Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aryan, Abhishek Bachchan, Nushrratt Bharuccha and many more graced the event alongside Nora Fatehi.

Nora charmed everyone with a glamorous look. For the screening event, Nora picked a satin top featuring noodle straps and a cowl neckline. She tucked in her top wearing high-waisted leather pants with a front tie-up belt. She accessorized her look with high-heel boots and a classy handbag. The handbag was a classic from Hermès, a popular place among B-town celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karishma Kapoor. Nora’s bag was quite similar to the ones owned by Bebo and Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Soon as Nora Fatehi arrived at the event, the paparazzi clicked a dozen pictures which instantly got viral on social media. Nora’s prime black satin top and leather pant look are perfect for a date night with your girlfriends or partner. With her glamorous outfit, Nora accessorized herself minimally with a messy bun, a choker necklace, smoky eyes and bold purple lips.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi is seen as a judge on the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 alongside Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar.

first published:November 14, 2022, 10:29 IST
last updated:November 14, 2022, 10:29 IST