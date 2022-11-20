PICS: Sara Ali Khan Flaunts Desi Avatar In Pink Saree, Her ‘Humble’ Nature Wins Hearts

Sara Ali Khan is as beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside. And each of her Instagram posts reflects her true personality. Sara, who often keeps in touch with fans, posted a series of images from a film set. The actress dressed in a pink saree, exuding desi vibes, posed on a cot in front of a lush green field. Along with the pictures, Sara penned, “Wherever you go becomes a part of you somehow.”

The actress went for a pastel pink chiffon saree that she paired with a green and white backless blouse. The sequined blouse came with short sleeves. To complete the look, Sara matched her saree with green, red, and white bangles. Internet users bombarded the comment section as soon as she posted the pictures. Besides being mesmerized by her looks, Sara’s fans were also captivated by her humbleness.

One internet user wrote, “Very down-to-earth girl with modern thoughts I have ever seen. Can’t stop loving you.” Another user articulated, “That’s why I like you. You are a pure soul Sara Ali Khan.” A third user wrote, “Bollywood actresses me apka nature behavior sabse best h. aap bahot sweet ho. ap hamesa ese hi rehna. aapko kabhi koi ego nhi h. ap best ho. (Among all the Bollywood actresses, your nature and behaviour are the best. You are very sweet and you should always stay like this. You are not at all egoistic. You are the best.)”

Sara Ali Khan’s love for traditional outfits is known to all. A few days back, the actress dropped a slew of pictures in an olive suit. She accessorized her ensemble with a dainty pair of earrings and bangles. Sara pulled off the attire with perfection and just as always she looked absolutely magnificent in this look.

Planning to get yourself a traditional outfit? Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram profile is the best place for you to take inspiration from.

