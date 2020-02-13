Picture of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Snuggling with a Pup is Too Adorable to Miss

After a long cricket schedule in New Zealand, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is finally able to spend some quality time with his actress-wife Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero.

The couple was recently spotted at the birthday party of their friend Rohan Pate’s. Rohan is the founder of The Blades Of Glory Museum of cricket which is situated in Pune, Maharashtra.

Sharing a snap on the photo-sharing platform, Instagram, Rohan wrote, “Thank you all for your wishes on my birthday”.

In the snap, Anushka is sitting on a sofa, holding an adorable little puppy close to her. She looked pretty in a classic white tee along with a pair of denims. Anushka wore her hair in a neat ponytail and added shades and statement silver jewellery to complete her look.

Virat, on the other hand, was clicked ogling at the cake in a solid baby pink t-shirt, ripped denims and white sneakers.

The picture also featured Rohan, and his wife and kid.

On the work front, Anushka is working on two of her upcoming releases. One being cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s biopic, which is going to be released on August 10 this year. She will also be featured in Navdeep Singh’s Kaneda, which is slated for a November 5 release.

