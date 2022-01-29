Pink Tea? 5 Types of The Healthy Beverage Found Across Globe

There are various plants and flowers from which tea can be created. Most people have tasted black tea or milk tea. But today, we will talk about some varieties of tea that many have not heard of or seen. Do you want to try blue, yellow or pink tea? If yes, then you have to read this article.

1. Red Tea: Red tea comes from a tree which is named ‘Aspalathus’ which is known to grow in South Africa. In some places, it is also known as rooibos tea. It is extremely good for health since it contains 50% more antioxidants in comparison to green tea. It helps in improving digestion and makes the roots of hair much firmer. It also boosts the immune system which makes it a great choice in the time of a pandemic.

2. Blue Tea: This tea is made from the petals of a blue flower called aparajita. Blue tea is liked by many since its a caffeine-free herbal tea, and therefore does not produce side effects. Blue tea helps improve memory. It also reduces fever and alleviates stress and anxiety. It also controls diabetes and relieves asthma, so it’s highly valued for its medicinal properties. It has a beautiful royal blue colour.

3. Green Tea: Green tea is extremely good for health. Green tea has the power to fight many diseases including diabetes. It is also very effective in reducing weight.

4. Pink Tea: It is made from the hibiscus flower. It is very useful in terms of healthiness. It can control diabetes and relieve stomach problems, including diarrhoea.

5. Yellow Tea: This is the most widely consumed tea after green tea. It is made from tea leaves that have turned yellow. While similar to green tea, its taste is not as bitter; instead, it is slightly sweet in taste. It contains all the antioxidants which are found in green tea. Like green tea, yellow tea is also mostly drunk in China.

