Pitru Paksha 2022: Perform Shradh of Late Mothers on Matri Navami, Know Method

Pitru Paksha holds a special significance in Hinduism. In Pitru Paksha or Shradh Paksha, Pind Daan, Tarpan, and Shradh, Hindus pay tribute to their ancestors for the repose of their souls. According to the Hindu calendar, starting from the full moon date of Bhadrapada or the Pratipada date of the Krishna Paksha of the month of Ashwin, the period of sixteen days until Ashwin Amavasya is called Pitru Paksha.

During Shradh, homage is paid to ancestors but on the day of Matri Navami, the Shradh of the departed mothers, late married women, and dead unknown women is performed.

Acharya Gurmeet Singh Ji, noted priest of Delhi, explains the date, worship method, and importance of the Shradh of ancestors in Matru Navami.

Matri Navami Date and Time

Ashwin month Navami Tithi in Pitru Paksha – Sunday, September 19 from 04:30 pm

Ashwin month Navami date ends – Monday, September 19 till 06:30 pm

Matri Navami is falling on September 19 and the same day, according to the date of rising, Shradh will be performed for the departed mothers.

Significance of Matri Navami

The Navami date of Krishna Paksha of Ashwin month is called Matri Navami. On this day, Shradh is mainly performed for mothers or married women of the family.

On the day of Matru Navami, Shradh rituals are performed for the departed mother and mother-in-law. Along with the son, the daughter-in-law also performs tarpan for her deceased mother-in-law or mother.

Method of worship:

On this day, wake up early, take a bath and wear clean white clothes. Then place a post on the south side of the house and spread a white-coloured cloth on the post. Place the picture of the departed family member and offer flowers and garlands and light a black sesame lamp. Offer Tulsi Dal and Ganga Jal to the ancestors. One must recite Garuda Purana, Gajendra Moksha or Bhagwat Geeta on this day.

