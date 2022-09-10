Pitru Paksha 2022: Puja Muhurat and How to Perform Puja at Home

PITRU PAKSHA 2022: Pitru Paksha is a 15–16 days Hindu ritual that starts on the Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. It is also known as Shradh and it ends in the Aswin month on the Amavasya Tithi of Krishna Paksha. Devotees honour their ancestors’ souls on this day. The mourning period known as Pitru Paksha is observed with a number of rituals, pujas, and philanthropic activities. Additionally, it is thought that honouring the dead during Pitru Paksha contributes to their liberation or moksha.

Amavasya Shradh: Puja Muhurat

Amavasya Shradh will fall on September 25 this year. The auspicious timings for the Kutup Muhurat will be from 11:48 AM to 12:37 PM and the Rohina Muhurat will be in effect from 12:37 PM to 1:25 PM. On the other hand, the timings for Aparahna Kaal will be from 1:25 PM to 3:50 PM.

Rituals

On this day, the family’s oldest member takes a bath, dons new clothes, and wears a ring made of Kush grass. Kush Grass is used to invoke the ancestors and is seen as a symbol of benevolence. After that, a white cloth is placed over a wooden table that is kept facing south. The ancestor’s image is then placed on the table, which has been smeared in black sesame seeds and barley seeds. After that, pind daan (rice balls) are offered to the ancestors. Honey, rice, goat’s milk, sugar, and occasionally barley are used to make the rice balls that are to be offered. After that, the Tarpan offering is prepared by combining water, flour, barley, kush, and black sesame seeds. Following the completion of the offerings, food is given to the underprivileged.

