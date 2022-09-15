Pitru Paksha 2022: Where To Keep Your Ancestors' Photo In The House

Pitru Paksha 2022 started on September 10 and will continue until September 25. During these days, we remember our ancestors, do charity and pinddan. For the blessings of our ancestors, we put their photos in our homes. However, we can’t just place them anywhere. There are a few things that we should keep in mind before placing a photo of our ancestors.

Indore-based astrologer and Vastu consultant, Pandit Krishna Kant Sharma has shared details about the placement of photos of our ancestors.

Do not hang the photo of ancestors

According to Vastu shastra, the photo of our ancestors should never be hung, and it should always be kept on a wooden stand.

Do not put too many photos

Do not put too many photos of ancestors, according to Vastu shastra. Apart from that, do not put pictures of your ancestors in front of everyone. According to Vastu shastra, looking at the picture of our ancestors increases negativity in the house.

Do not put pictures of God and ancestors together

According to Vastu shastra, the picture of God and ancestors should be kept in different places and not together. If the pictures of God and ancestors are kept in the same place in the house, it will increase difficulties in life. So, keep the picture of ancestors away from the place of worship.

Do not put pictures of ancestors in these places

According to Vastu shastra, the picture of ancestors should never be placed in the middle of the house, in the kitchen or bedroom. Placing the picture in these places disturbs the peace of the house.

Direction to put the picture of ancestors:

According to Vastu shastra, the picture of ancestors should be placed on the north side of the wall. According to religious scriptures, the south is considered to be the direction of ancestors. Apart from this, the picture of ancestors should never be placed in the living room as it reduces their age.

