Pitru Paksha Shradh 2021: End Date, Timings, Rituals and Significance

The 16-day Hindu ritual of Pitru Paksha observed in Hinduism to pay obeisance to the souls of those who have departed will come to an end on October 6. Pitru Paksha is considered as a mourning period that includes several pujas, rituals, and charity activities. It is also believed that paying homage to those who have passed away during Pitru Paksha helps them attain liberation or moksha.

The period for Pitru Paksha starts on Purnima and ends on Amavasya during the month of Bhadrapada which falls between August and September. Wednesday, October 6 will mark the end of this month with Sarva Pitru Amavasya.

Significance

The Amavasya Tithi Shraddha is performed for those family members who passed away on the Amavasya Tithi, Purnima Tithi, and Chaturdashi Tithi. The day is also essential for those Hindu devotees who were not able to perform Shraadh on any other Tithis. The Sarva Pitru Amavasya tithi can also be considered as the single Shraadh for all the deceased of the family.

This day is enough to appease all deceased souls in the family, if the death anniversary of ancestors is not known or forgotten. All the shraadh can be performed on this one single tithi for the family members by the Hindu devotees. That is why Amavasya Shraadh is also considered as the Sarvapitra Moksha Amavasya in the Hindu ritual.

The Mahalaya Shraadh for those who died on Purnima Tithi is also performed on the Amavasya Shraadh Tithi and not on Bhadrapada Purnima. Bhadrapada Purnima Shraadh falls one day before Pitru Paksha but it is not considered as a part of Pitru Paksha. The Pitru Paksha starts on the next day of Bhadrapada Purnima Shraadh.

On this day, family members perform a puja for the deceased family member and prepare their favourite food items which are later given to the poor or fed to birds or cows.

Timings

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 07:04 PM on October 5, 2021

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 04:34 PM on October 6, 2021

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.