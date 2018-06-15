GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pitti Uomo: Roberto Cavalli Designs Signature Soccer Balls

The English designer has created 11 soccer balls with bold and recognizable motifs, notably using the Italian label's animal and camouflage prints.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:June 15, 2018, 4:52 PM IST
Roberto Cavalli Designs Signature Soccer Balls
(Photo: AFP relaxnews)
Roberto Cavalli creative director, Paul Surridge, has designed 11 customized soccer balls as part of the multimedia exhibition, "Fanatic Feelings- Fashion Plays Football," at the Pitti Uomo 94 menswear event, currently underway in Florence, Italy (June 12-15). The collection will be sold for charity, celebrating the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia (June 14 to July 15).

Paul Surridge -- Roberto Cavalli creative director since May 2017 -- has gone all out with his debut men's ready-to-wear collection for the Italian fashion house. The English designer has created 11 soccer balls with bold and recognizable motifs, notably using the Italian label's animal and camouflage prints.

All of the balls have been handmade in Italy from genuine leather and exotic skins by the luxury label's artisans, showcasing Roberto Cavalli's skills and expertise.

The soccer balls will go on sale -- with some heading to Roberto Cavalli flagship stores in Milan, Rome, Berlin, London and Paris -- and revenue will be donated to the Together to Go Onlus foundation, supporting children with complex neurological diseases.

The collection has been created as part of the "Fanatic Feelings- Fashion Plays Football" multimedia exhibition, curated by Marcus Ebner and Francesco Bonami at Pitti Uomo 94, exploring soccer's influence on men's fashion.

