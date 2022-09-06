Plan a Trip to Ladakh in September-October to Capture its True Beauty

Ladakh is a picture-perfect return to paradise. The Land of High Passes, which is the most remote and least populated region across the country is included in the list of best travel destinations in the world.

Albeit, the name of Ladakh is included in the list of all-time favourite destinations too, but to immerse yourself in the beauty of snow-capped peaks, glassy lakes, and plunging green valleys, without freezing in the extreme cold during the winter season or cladding yourself in unusual heat waves during summer, it best to visit the place in September and October.

The months of September and October are usually off-season. And looking on a bright side, the trip won’t make a hole in your pocket. There are chances that you will be treated with a fifty percent discount on flights to taxis and hotels.

Usually, Ladakh, affectionately dubbed Little Tibet, comes to life during the summer season, April to June, which also leads to unending traffic in the region.

Attractions Around Leh

Nubra Valley and Tso Moriri Lake are among the famous tourist places in Ladakh. In the off-season, one can get the best of Nubra Valley and Tso Moriri Lake.

Naropa Festival

This land of Lama is famous for its Naropa Festival, also called the Kumbh of Ladakh. Every year, Hemis, on the outskirts of Leh, witnesses thousands of travellers from across the Himalayas and the world celebrate the life of Buddhist philosopher and scholar Naropa in their traditional ways with singing and cultural events.

