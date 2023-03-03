Planks To Warrior Pose: 5 Yoga Asanas To Lose Weight

Most of us connect yoga with mindfulness and meditation. Yoga is all about taking things slowly and steadily, which is why very few of us consider it to be an effective weight loss tool. With regular practice and perseverance, yoga poses can aid weight loss and you can notice the changes within a short span of time. Apart from boosting flexibility and mental health it also helps us in burning calories quickly.

Here are a few Yoga poses you can try to lose weight:

Plank pose (Phalakasana)

A great way to strengthen your core is by doing the plank pose. This Yogasana also focuses on shoulders, back, thighs, buttocks and abs. To try this pose you need to follow a push-up position. Then with the pressure of your palm, wrist and elbow lift your body from the ground. Hold the position for as long as you can.

Bow pose (Dhanurasana)

Regularly practice the Bow pose or Dhanurasana to tone your belly and back. It strengthens the core and abdominal region, enhances posture and stretches the whole body. It also tones the back, chest, abs, hips and arms. To attempt this pose, lie down on your tummy. Bend your knees and hold your ankle and make sure your legs are hip-width apart. Now, lift your chest and thigh. Continue breathing and hold the position for a few seconds.

Bridge pose (Setu Bandha Sarvangasana)

The bridge pose is excellent for your thyroid, glutes, shoulder, spine, legs and back. It helps in improving digestion and tones the muscles. It may also aid in reducing hypertension and menopause symptoms. Try this yoga pose by first lying down on your back. Bend your knees and keep your feet flat on the floor. Push up your torso and keep your hands straight under the hips.

Boat Pose (Naukasana)

Another great way to tone your legs and abs is by attempting the boat pose. Sit on the ground and straighten your legs in front of you. Lift both legs and now extend your hand parallel to the ground. Make sure your body forms a ‘V’-shape. Maintain the pose for a few seconds.

Warrior Pose (Virabhadrasana)

To give your torso a good workout, try the warrior pose. It strengthens the arms, shoulders and legs. The pose energises you and promotes balance. To attempt this yoga asana, stand straight. Without bending your knee, bring one of your feet two-three feet in front of the other. Keep the back straight. Now, bend your knees and twist your torso sideways. Raise your hands on the side of your body and keep them parallel to the ground.

