Planning a Food Fiesta This Durga Puja? Here's How You Tackle Stomach Issues

Durga Puja is one of the biggest festivals in West Bengal and any big celebration calls for a lot of food. In Indian tradition, a festival means various forms of traditional foods, including everything from spicy, salty to sweets. It is next to impossible for anyone to avoid all the food items. Hence, people end up eating a lot during festivals, sometimes more than they can digest. A person’s day can start with sweets and end with biryani and all this can lead to the problem of indigestion.

A person may face issues like gas, heartburn, stomach cramps due to indigestion and these can be a cause of embarrassment for people. However, what most people don’t know is that a solution to all these problems is in their kitchen. There is not one but multiple ingredients in our kitchens that can solve stomach-related problems. The ingredients that we use in our food daily can solve stomach issues. Not long ago, lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho shared on his Instagram account a video that had a recipe for a drink that will help in indigestion.

In the video, he gave a simple home remedy. Coutinho used a teaspoon of Ajwain also known as bishop’s weed, a teaspoon of jeera called cumin, a teaspoon of sauf also called fennel and about four peppercorns. One needs to take a litre of water and bring it to a boil and then simmer all these things in it. The entire process should take around 5 to 7 minutes. Strain all this and one can have about 200 ml of this at a time. He said that the drink should relieve a person from bloating, excess gas formation and can also be helpful in constipation.

Luke mentioned that while this will help, it is very important to address the root cause of a problem. One should know the reasons behind their constipation, ingestion, gas etc.

