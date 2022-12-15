Planning a Solo Trip? Read This Travel Guide for Top 5 Places

There are some things in life that must be accomplished alone, at least once. And the popularity of solo travel is constantly growing due to the sheer spontaneity it entails. Pack your bags and head out on your own to climb those peaceful mountains or take a solo stroll along the quiet beaches for the sake of self-discovery, spiritual renewal, or for the rush of adrenaline. So, if you want to trek up that hill or watch the sunrise by the beach, get ready to go. Here’s a list of places to travel to this end of the year.

Shillong

The weather in December is ideal. The water in Dwaki’s River is so clear that a boat floating on it appears to be flying in mid-air. Shillong should definitely be on your list of top tourist destinations in India for solo travellers this winter.

Manali

Manali is one of the best places to visit in December in India, with its tall deodar trees, towering mountains, curvy roads, and heavy snowfall. This hill station is a haven for solo travellers and snow lovers, as well as a fantastic location for adventure sports in Manali such as paragliding, ice skating, rappelling, and rock climbing. During the month of December, one can also visit Lamadugh Meadows, Solang Valley, and the Koshla-Tree line trek.

Dalhousie

Dalhousie, a lovely town in Himachal Pradesh, is among the best destinations to visit in December. But why is it one of the most popular vacation spots in December? With its snow-covered Deodar trees, the scene is truly iconic. With the ramp opened to the chilling weather and a view of the snow-capped mountains, this lovely winter destination is truly unmissable.

Kasol

Kasol, a small and tiny village in the valley that caters to many hippies, is located on the banks of the Parvati River. This location is the new nirvana for thrill seekers who enjoy travelling alone because of the abundance of water and adventurous activities that can be done here.

Goa

We all know Goa for its wild rave parties, nightclubs, and casinos but this place is much more than just that. The location is perfect for a solo traveller who likes to soak in the sun, go swimming with the fish, and sip cool margaritas because it has some of the nicest beaches in the nation.

Due to the hippy culture of the state, solo travellers can meet new people and have a great time in an unusual setting. For adventurers who prefer water sports like surfing, snorkelling, jet skiing, and scuba diving, among others, Goa is a fantastic destination.

