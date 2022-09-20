Planning a Trip To Bali? Here's How You Can Do it on Budget

We guess it’s that time of the year when everyone is seen enjoying their trip to either Maldives or Bali. Social media is flooded with pictures of beautiful sunsets and adorable beaches. And after seeing all these posts, aren’t we all craving for some travel diaries? Definitely, yes!

Well, we know every time we make a plan, we end up dropping it because of two reasons. One, your friend’s never-ending excuses. Two, budget. While the first reason has no solution to it, we have the solution for the next one which is, budget. And we are here to give an affordable guide for a trip to Bali. Are we hearing some noises?

First thing first, exchange the currency

No matter where you are planning to go, you have to keep your currency exchange ready. For this, the travel international card of any bank can be used.

Time is a must:

To spend a good time in Bali, plan at least a week. You can also explore Bali after visiting the nearby countries for a beautiful experience.

Next, avoid expensive resorts

The trick is to go for inexpensive hotels and not fall for expensive resorts because you will be spending most of your time out.

Take care of the food

If you are a vegetarian, be ready to face some problems in Bali. Go to the local restaurant and talk to the chef so that they can have something of your choice.

Explore the best place in Bali

There are unlimited places to visit in Bali. From Jatiluwih Rice Terrace and Mount Batur to Tanah Lot Temples, you just cannot miss these places.

