Planning A Trip To Gangtok? Know The Best Tourist Places To Visit There

Gangtok gained prominence as a Buddhist pilgrimage site in the early 1980s. Today, it is one of the most visited cities in Northeast India. Tourists love to visit this place for its breathtaking natural beauty and religious significance. If you are planning an adventurous trip with friends, head to Gangtok but you must have at least 10 days in hand to explore the best places in and around the city.

Different tourist spots like Nathula Pass, MG Road, Ganesh Tok, Baba Harbhajan Singh Temple, Tsomgo Lake, and Tashi View Point make it different and attract all kinds of tourists. Let us know about some of the best tourist spots in Gangtok.

Top showsha video

Hanuman Tok Temple: Hanuman Tok Temple is one of the highest peaks in the world. It is situated at a height of about 7200 feet. It is believed that Mahabali Hanuman stayed at this place while bringing Sanjeevani mountain; hence, it is known as Hanuman Tok. This place is very special and the Indian Army itself looks after it.

Mount Kanchenjunga: Mount Kanchenjunga, at a height of 8586 meters, is the third highest peak in the world. This place is a centre of attraction for those interested in adventures like mountaineering and trekking. Kanchenjunga National Park and Biosphere Reserve also remain on this mountain.

Tashi View Point: This place is famous for sunset and sunrise views. This spot is a favourite place for peace-loving people, it gives a wonderful feeling to experience nature from here.

Lachen, Lachung, and Yumthang Valley: These three valleys are very special in Gangtok. Different tribes and communities are settled here. The real essence of Gangtok is visible in these villages, which tell about the history, geography, and sociology of Gangtok.

Tsomgo Lake: One of the best places to visit in Gangtok is Tsomgo Lake. It is located at 12,400 ft. above sea level, amid mountains and derives its water from their melting snow. One of the striking features of the lake is that it changes colour every season. It remains frozen during winters, but the snow around is replaced by blooming flowers in summers.

Apart from these, the other famous tourist spots include Ranka Monastery, Flower Exhibition Centre, Ganesh Tok, Baba Harbajan Singh Temple, Seven Sisters Waterfalls, and Ban Jhakri Falls.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here