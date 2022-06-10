Planning A Trip To Germany? Here Are 5 Spots You Must Visit

Berlin is a city that attracts a lot of visitors for its history and modernity. Berlin, the capital of Germany, is one of the busiest cities in the world today. This city is becoming the best destination for tourists from all over the world to explore. Let us inform you that these days Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor is in Berlin for the shooting of her upcoming film Bawal movie and is enjoying it a lot.

Janhvi has shared many photos from there on social media, and they are going viral on the internet these days. If you are also thinking of going to Berlin, here are 5 tourist destinations where tourists like to go.

Academy of Art:

The Academy of Art is one of the best places to visit in Germany. It is one of the architectural structures in Germany that has seen and changed many political hands. It even sustained the bombing during World War II. It was divided into western and eastern branches during the Cold War, but its vibrancy can still be seen today. You can visit this place from 10 am to 8 pm.

Berlin Cathedral

The Berlin Cathedral Museum is located on the island. It is one of the oldest architectural structures, first built in 1465 as a parish church on the banks of the river Spree. There are about 90 sarcophagi and tombs in the church, which display many spectacular political and religious moments here. If you go to Germany, then definitely visit Cathedral Berlin. The entry fee here is 4 Euro, and you can visit from Monday to Saturday.

Museum Island

A small island on the river Spree in the city of Berlin, where there are five museums. Built between 1824 and 1930, this collection of architectural monuments and historical evidence captures thousands of years of human civilization. The entrance fee here is 9 euros.

Brandenburg Gate

The Brandenburg Gate, which was a symbol of division, now stands as a symbol of unity and peace. It is one of the most visited tourist spots in Berlin. When you visit, you’ll see that people come here, again and again, to spend time with friends and families.

Treptower Park

The city of Berlin and its magnificent park have been the centre of attraction for every tourist. Situated on the banks of the river Spree, this park balances the hustle and bustle of the city. Here you will be able to see people boating, jogging, walking or just passing time and find peace.

