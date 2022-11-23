Planning a Trip To Kolkata? You Must Visit These Places Away From The City Life

Kolkata offers multiple places to visit around the city. However, if you’re planning something away from the hustle and bustle of city life, there are quite a few places to explore near the ‘City Of joy’. So, read on to find out some amazing weekend destinations that are just a few hours away from Kolkata.

1. Kalimpong: Kalimpong is a quaint hill station in West Bengal, which is famous for its beautiful valleys, Buddhist monasteries and handicrafts, among others. The hill station is about 600 kilometres from Kolkata.

2. Tajpur: Tajpur is famous for its beautiful beach. The distance from Kolkata to Tajpur is just 172 km. This place is situated between Mandarmani and Shankarpur, which are also very popular tourist spots.

3. Shantiniketan: Shantiniketan is a small town located in the Birbhum district of West Bengal. It is around 161 km from Kolkata. The main attraction of this town is Rabindranath Tagore’s house and the Visva Bharati University. This place is also famous for its soothing weather, red soil, and peaceful life.

4. Sundarbans: If you want to see wildlife closely, you should visit Sundarbans. You can also bask in the greenery and peaceful atmosphere here. Sundarbans is famous for its largest tiger reserve and national park. It also has the world’s largest deltaic mangrove forests and is also home to many iconic wildlife species like the Royal Bengal Tiger.

5. Bishnupur: Bishnupur is located at a distance of 180 kilometres from Kolkata. This place is known for its terracotta temples built by the Malla rulers, Radha Krishna temples built during 1600–1800 CE, architecture, Baluchari sarees and handicrafts, to name a few.

