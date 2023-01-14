Planning a Trip to Mysuru? Five Must-visit Places In the City

Mysuru, also known as “The City of Palaces", allows people to experience royalty firsthand. One of South India’s most beautiful cities, Mysore has a number of places to visit and explore. The cultural capital of Karnataka is home to the Internationally popular Mysore Palace and is visited by over 60 lakh people annually. Most of South India was ruled by the Wadiyar Dynasty of Mysore before the formation of the Karnataka state in 1956.

If you are on a trip to the city and have limited time to go around, the 5 best places to visit in the city are:

Mysore Palace:

As mentioned earlier, the palace is internationally popular, and more than 60 lakh tourists visit the palace. Often compared to the Taj Mahal, the Mysore Palace is situated in the hills of the Western Ghats and is one of the most splendid examples of royal architecture. The light show organized every evening at the palace makes it even more beautiful.

St. Philomena Cathedral:

Mysuru’s St. Philomena Church is Asia’s tallest church. Built in memory of a Catholic Saint by the same name, the church has breathtaking Neo-Gothic architecture. St. Philomena was a Latin Catholic Saint and a martyr of the Roman Catholic Church. The church draws inspiration from the beautiful Cologne Cathedral in Germany. Remains of St Philomena are preserved at the cathedral.

Vrindavan Garden:

The beautiful Vrindavan garden is present right below the Krishnaraja Sagar dam. Built in 1927, the garden is spread over about 150 acres. The main attractions of the Vrindavan Garden are the designer fountains and musical fountains along with the Botanical Garden.

Trineswaraswamy

The temple of Trineswaraswamy is one of the ancient temples of the country. It is located outside the Mysore Fort and the deity Lord Shiva resides in it. The magnificent architecture and faith are what bring people here from around the world.

Jaganmohan Palace

This palace is among the famous royal palaces of the city. The lavish and extravagant building was built in 1861 and is famous around the nation. The art gallery present in the palace is included in the country’s largest art collection.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here