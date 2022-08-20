Planning a Trip to Sikkim? Know The Best Time, Places and Activities To Do There

Sikkim is one of the most spectacular travel destinations in North East India. In the eastern Himalayas, the state is home to many dramatic landscapes, including India’s highest mountain, 8,586m Kangchenjunga. Sikkim is filled with glaciers, monasteries, alpine meadows, waterfalls, thousands of varieties of wildflowers, and interestingly hot springs too. One of the smallest states in India, Sikkim is divided into four districts and the best time to travel the length and breadth of the state is either between March and May or October and mid-December.

How to reach Sikkim?

By road

After reaching Siliguri in West Bengal, you can board a bus to travel further. One can also reach Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim, by private taxi. The distance between Siliguri and Gangtok is about 114 km.

By plane

The nearest airport is in West Bengal’s Bagdogra and from there you can travel to the state’s capital by bus or taxi.

By train

New Jalpaiguri railway station is the nearest. Beyond this, you can take a taxi or bus to Gangtok and the distance between this is 117 km.

Best places to visit in Sikkim

Gangtok has oodles of places for travellers and tourists. Nathula Pass, Hanuman Tok Temple, Namgyal Institute of Tibetology, Sa Ngor Chotshog Center, Inchi Monastery, Himalayan Zoological Park, Seven Sister Waterfall, and Tashi View Point, are the places that will not disappoint you.

Apart from this, attractive views of mountains and captivating greenery will be seen in many places here. All in all, every corner of Sikkim is worth visiting.

Activities?

Along with enjoying the beautiful views here, one can experience activities like trekking, hiking, bird watching, and many more. Along with this, you can go boating in the famous lakes.

