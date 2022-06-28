Planning a Trip to Thailand? Here's All You Need to Know

Who doesn’t want to experience Thai beauty? All of us, right? Many of us have always wanted to visit Thailand but unfortunately, we are clueless and have no idea where to start. Don’t worry we are here to help you in all possible ways.

People going to Thailand will have to go through screening, body temperature check, and necessary documents, as the threat of the Coronavirus pandemic is still not over. You can plan a stay for 5 days to visit this country, of which you can spend 2 days in Phuket, a day in Bangkok and 2 days in Krabi.

It is very important to know every detail if you’re on a trip — Be it a domestic or an international one. We have brought you the necessary travel guide to go on a Thailand trip. After reading this you will surely get the answers to many of your questions,

Non-Thai people will have to apply for Thailand Pass online before going to Thailand. According to the reports, this is going to end from July 1.

Now tourists don’t require the Covid test reports before going to Thailand.

Passport holders from the US, Canada, and Australia do not need a Thailand visa for trips of up to 45 days. Apart from this, other people will have to apply for a special tourist visa. You can stay under this visa for 90 days and it also needs to be renewed twice. You can apply for this at the Embassy of your country.

Wearing a mask is mandatory in public as well as body temperature checks will continue to be done everywhere. Apart from this, those who do not use masks will have to pay a fine.

Many places in Thailand have opened like before, but some places are still left, which are going to be fully open from July 1. In some public places, only 75% of the people have been allowed to come.

After you reach Thailand, you can choose the sea, road, or air route to go to Phuket.

